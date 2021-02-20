Naomi Osaka has blossomed into an international superstar over these past couple of years. The tennis star came into the Australian Open with three Grand Slam titles to her name, and on Saturday, she got to go for her fourth. Of course, just a couple of days ago, Osaka defeated Serena Williams which ultimately catapulted Osaka into the Finals. This morning, Osaka took on Jennifer Brady, and promptly defeated her in just two sets.

At the age of 23, Osaka already has four Major titles and it's clear that she will be growing that number over the course of the next decade. After the match, Osaka praised her opponent all while explaining how much this win meant to her. Osaka even described the whole ordeal as "absolute madness."

Osaka is being considered as the successor of Serena Williams, who is one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Osaka and Williams have played each other numerous times before, and Osaka is proving that she can go toe-to-toe with a legend, and still come out on top.

There are still three Grand Slams left to be played this year, and at this point, Osaka is favored to win at least a couple more.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images