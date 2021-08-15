Haiti was devastated by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake yesterday and it has already caused a lot of destruction in the region. Buildings have collapsed and thousands have been reported missing all while hundreds of people have lost their lives. It is a truly tragic natural disaster that has left many feeling hopeless about what to do. When vulnerable nations are struck by such disasters, it can take years of resources to rebuild, and many countries are already offering aid.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is of Haitian descent and recently, she took to Twitter to speak on the horrible event that took place. In fact, Osaka is about to participate in a tournament this week and as she explained, she plans to give Haiti all of her prize money.

David Ramos/Getty Images

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising," Osaka wrote.

This is an incredible gesture on her part and it will certainly go a long way when it comes to relief efforts. The country could use all the help it can get right now, and Osaka's donation could spark others to do something similar.

Our thoughts are with the people of Haiti during this very difficult time.