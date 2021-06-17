Just a few weeks ago, superstar tennis player Naomi Osaka made headlines as she claimed that she would not be doing press during her time at the French Open. This decision was met with a lot of vitriol and eventually, she was fined by the tournament. Following this fine, Osaka withdrew from the competition completely, and issued a statement in which she got very real and personal about her issues with mental health and how it has affected her relationship with the media.

Numerous tennis players showed solidarity with Osaka and while her presence was missed, there is no denying that she had an impact on the tournament as a whole. Now, it is being reported by TMZ that she will also miss Wimbledon and that she intends on using the time off to spend some time with her friends and family while also getting her mental health right.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The tennis champion did note, however, that she will be back in time for the Olympics and that she is excited to represent her country. Osaka is one of the biggest tennis stars in the world right now, and the sport is a lot better when she's playing. However, it's great to see her taking control of her mental health, and seeking help as opposed to letting things bottle up.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

