Even though she gave warning of her actions days prior to it happening, tennis extraordinaire Naomi Osaka is still getting a hefty fine for skipping out on a French Open post-game press conference. Think $15,000 hefty.

Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was Wednesday (May 26) when Osaka made a public announcement that she wouldn't be doing press for the 2021 French Open, stating, "I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athlete’s mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one." She further added that her decision was completely based on past experiences with press, also writing, "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

Take a look at the full message she posted on Twitter below:

"Hey everyone-

Hope you're all doing well, I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athlete’s mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with most of them. However, if the organizations think that they can just keep saying, "do press or you're gonna be fined", and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.

xoxo"

Well, Roland Garros did just that by fining Osaka after missing her post-match press conference following a Round 1 win against Patricia Maria Tig. It gets worse, too. A statement from the organization also read, "We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences.” The statement also alluded to Naomi possibly being suspended over her actions, with it also stating, "As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament...and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions.”

We're wishing nothing but the best for champ Naomi Osaka in this whole ordeal. Do you think she should have a choice in this matter, or just complete her obligations as a top-paid athlete? Let us know your thoughts down below in the comments section: