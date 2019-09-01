21-year-old tennis phenom, Naomi Osaka, is being hailed as a "class act" for consoling 15-year-old, Coco Gauff, after beating her in the third round of the US Open. After Osaka won the match - 6-3, 6-0 - she noticed Gauff crying as she packed up her bag and decided to approach her. After exchanging some words, Gauff accompanied Osaka for her post-match interview, where the waterworks continued.

Gauff expressed her gratitude for Osaka's support, and then Osaka began to cry and she shouted out Gauff's parents in the stands, who Osaka remembered seeing while training years before. Osaka later explained that she wished to comfort Gauff because she knows how often players lose a match and return to their locker rooms to cry alone. "I was just thinking, like, it would be nice for her to address the people that came and watched her play. They were cheering for her," Osaka said. The crowd broke out in applause and cheering when the two players embraced.

This heartwarming moment is receiving tons of attention and commendation. This type of sportsmanship is incredibly common in the world of professional sports, as it is primarily marked by overly competitive spirits. Gauff praised Osaka for being embodying the perfect balance between competitive and amicable that makes the game enjoyable: "After the match, I think she just proved that she's a true athlete," Gauff said. "For me the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy but off the court can be your best friend. I think that's what she did tonight."

Osaka will next play No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.