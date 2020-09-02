As controversial as her off-court decisions have been, Naomi Osaka continues to use her platform to stand against inequity and inequality. The 22-year-old champion has caused a stir in the tennis world, especially after dropping out of the Western & Southern Open's semifinals in protest of police brutality. "Before I am a athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," she wrote of her decision at the time.

She returned to the court on Monday (August 31) for her opening match at the U.S. Open and once again made headlines. This time, Naomi Osaka donned a face mask that only spelled out the name of Breonna Taylor. Back in March, the 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by police after they issued a no-knock warrant on her home. Since that time, people have taken to the streets to protest her death and demand that the Attorney General of Kentucky arrest the officers involved. So far, there has been little movement on the case.

Osaka won her game and during her post-match press conference, she told reporters that she has plenty more masks that will draw attention to causes she supports. "I actually have seven, and it's quite sad that seven masks isn't enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I'll get to the finals and you can see all of them," she said.