Naomi Campbell has been one of the baddest women in both the modelling industry and the world at large for decades and she is committed to keeping it that way. She continues to broadcast reminders that there is no age limit for when you're allowed to feel yourself. At 49 years old, she's still strutting down runways, slaying photoshoots and breaking Instagram with nude selfies.

Campbell celebrated #SelfieSunday by sharing a topless photo of herself live from her bed. She placed a shining star emoji over her nipple to bypass IG's community guidelines, but considering how ridiculously strict the app tends to be about female nudity, there's a chance that this post still gets removed. In any case, it's not like this is the first time the icon has posed nude for a camera. She is finally serving as the face of Vivienne Westwood's Spring 2020 campaign after having first established a relationship with the designer 33 years ago. One of the photographs for the campaign shows Campbell dressed in nothing but an elaborate chapeau and a pair of heels.

More proof that Campbell remains a "cultural innovator", as her IG bio declares, is that she just opened Tommy Hilfiger's show at London Fashion Week. She looked commanding as always, dressed in a neon tracksuit.