Naomi Campbell is no stranger to extreme cleanliness, and since the outbreak of coronavirus, she's really stepped her game up by traveling in an actual hazmat suit. The legendary supermodel went viral last year after she posted a video of herself completely disinfecting her space on an airplane. While some praised her rigorous routine, others ridiculed her for being overly-cautious. However, Naomi does not play when it comes to her health and safety, especially not in these dire times. The rapid spread of COVID-19, aka the novel coronavirus, has Naomi—and the rest of the world—especially on edge, and she's not taking any chances. The model was seen strutting around LAX in a full-blown hazmat suit, pink gloves, and a blue surgical mask this week. She later posted some shots of her protective getup, emphasizing that she will always put "safety first."

Naomi has since shared a Youtube video explaining why she has begun traveling this way. "In all honesty, this is not a funny time," she states. "It's not a humorous time. I'm not doing this for laughs... This is how I feel comfortable traveling, if I have to travel." Naomi says she's "nervous" to travel and has tried to keep her jet-setting to "a minimum," but unfortunately, it's still a major part of her career. "If I do have to go, I'm going like this," she notes, referring to her safety getup.

"In all seriousness, I think we must take every precaution that makes us protective and comfortable," she says. Naomi's not the only person who's gone so far as to rock a hazmat suit to ensure their safety against coronavirus. Erykah Badu recently attended the Texas Film Awards in a similar ensemble, although she spray-painted hers with some bootleg Louis Vuitton logos.