The R&B resurgence has been a beautiful one to see as a plethora of artists have been receiving a ton of shine over the past couple of years. Every single week, it feels as though a prominent R&B artist is dropping a new song or a full-length project. For instance, Yung Bleu blessed us with his debut last week, and now, we have received yet another helping hand of R&B jams that will certainly serve you well as we reach the end of the summer. Thankfully, our R&B Season playlist is here to give you a guide on what you should check out each and every week.

At the top of our playlist this week is NAO who just dropped off the title track to her upcoming album And Then Life Was Beautiful. This is yet another fantastic track from the artist who has proven to be one of the most unique voices in the entire R&B space. From there, we get a wonderful effort from Jacquees and Future called "Not Jus Anybody." These two slide on the track and their chemistry makes this a must-listen effort.

To round out this week's additions to the playlist, we have Tink and Jeremih on the song "Rebel." This track comes straight off of Tink's new "Heat Of The Moment" album, which is an absolute must-listen.

If you're an R&B fan, there is something for everyone this week, and if you want to check out the new efforts, you can do so, below.