House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the mob that raided the Capitol on January 6, 2021 is lucky that they didn't actually run into her because, in her words, she's a "street fighter" and she would have fought back.

While she's not best known for her fighting skills, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims that she would have been ready to brawl against the group of Trump supporters who rushed the Capitol earlier this year. She told USA Today that she's pretty proficient with her hands, warding off any potential threats in the future.



"That's what they were setting out to do," said Pelosi about the mob breaking in to assassinate her. She says that if her security hadn't evacuated her in time, she might not have been so lucky to still be alive. "Well, I'm pretty tough. I'm a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands," she added.

She also joked that she would have used her four-inch stiletto heels as a weapon if she needed to.

Pelosi is presently serving as the fifty-second Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. She was re-elected to her fourth term at the beginning of this year.



