NaNa & Rae Khalil Unite On New Single "Heaven's Sky"

Aron A.
March 08, 2022 10:51
Heaven's Sky
Nana Feat. Rae Khalil

NaNa gets introspective with new single, "Heaven's Sky" ft. Rae Khalil.


Crenshaw rapper NaNa has been putting in work for the better part of the last decade but it wasn't until his self-titled EP in 2018 that people really started taking notice. Coming off of the heels of February's "Bet It Back," a record that dived deeper into his West Coast roots, he's back with a breezy new record alongside Rae Khalil titled, "Heaven's Sky." NaNa's introspection leads his penmanship with a smooth sing-song chorus as he details the impact of love and romance. Rae Khalil, who some might be familiar with from Rhythm + Flow, showcases exceptional flows and lyricism across the record.

"The song is about love having no limits. What it feels like to love and be loved unconditionally," Nana said of the song in a press release.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm scared to take a leap of faith
I'm scared one day you'll walk away
I guess time will tell
The cool kid, the one with the two spliffs
On my Basquiat, where can I color you in?

Nana Rae Khalil
