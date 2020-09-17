Namir Blade Is On The Rise With Dreamlike Single "Space Ghost"

Nashville, Tennessee's own Namir Blade is a promising young talent to watch. Drawing influence from a variety of different cultural frameworks, from classic literature to surrealism to afro-futurism, Blade's creativity has manifested in his upcoming album Aphelion's Traveling Circus. As conceptual as the title suggests, Blade explains that the album was actually inspired by the works of William Shakespeare.

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve thought about the quote from Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy As You Like It," he explains, in a press release. "The melancholy Jaques stated that the world is a stage, and went on to compare the moments in human life, to several acts. I’ve often thought of my life as a Circus, complete with several acts, interludes, and intermissions.”

With his circus set to come to town at midnight, behold the lead single from the upcoming odyssey in "Space Ghost," a dreamlike and atmospheric cut that highlights Blade's raw vocal stylings. Though the avant-garde songwriting much be a tough barrier for some, those willing to lose themselves in Namir's daring vision will find much to appreciate. Check it out for yourself, and sound off -- will you be putting Namir Blade on your radar?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sweatbands and tube socks, dive off the rooftop

Flyer than a fall breeze, fall into a leaf pile

I've been moving strange now, SS Tricky freestyle

Gone since you left now