mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Namir Blade Is On The Rise With Dreamlike Single "Space Ghost"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2020 17:03
84 Views
00
0
Mello Music GroupMello Music Group
Mello Music Group

Space Ghost
Namir Blade

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Namir Blade readies his conceptual album "Aphelion's Traveling Circus" with dreamlike new single "Space Ghost."


Nashville, Tennessee's own Namir Blade is a promising young talent to watch. Drawing influence from a variety of different cultural frameworks, from classic literature to surrealism to afro-futurism, Blade's creativity has manifested in his upcoming album Aphelion's Traveling Circus. As conceptual as the title suggests, Blade explains that the album was actually inspired by the works of William Shakespeare.

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve thought about the quote from Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy As You Like It," he explains, in a press release. "The melancholy Jaques stated that the world is a stage, and went on to compare the moments in human life, to several acts. I’ve often thought of my life as a Circus, complete with several acts, interludes, and intermissions.”

With his circus set to come to town at midnight, behold the lead single from the upcoming odyssey in "Space Ghost," a dreamlike and atmospheric cut that highlights Blade's raw vocal stylings. Though the avant-garde songwriting much be a tough barrier for some, those willing to lose themselves in Namir's daring vision will find much to appreciate. Check it out for yourself, and sound off -- will you be putting Namir Blade on your radar?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sweatbands and tube socks, dive off the rooftop
Flyer than a fall breeze, fall into a leaf pile
I've been moving strange now, SS Tricky freestyle
Gone since you left now

Namir Blade
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  84
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Namir Blade
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Namir Blade Is On The Rise With Dreamlike Single "Space Ghost"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject