Naira Marley's "Soapy" Video Aims To Disarm Nigeria's Corrupt Elite

Naira Marley has more in common with Fela Kuti than his namesake Bob Nesta "The Pacifist." Beyond the fact he's donning an orange jumpsuit in the brand new "Soapy" music video, he's done it, in the hopes of upending the status quo. If you'll recall, Naira Marley and fellow Afrobeats artist Zlatan Ibile were arrested on "conspiracy to commit fraud" charges in their native Nigeria.

While Zlatan saw his detainment cut short due to insufficient evidence, Marley was held back a little longer- enough to learn the "Soapy Dance" from his fellow inmates. Upon his release, he jumped at the chance to record a song inspired by the dance he'd just learned, albeit with real political implications plastered over the center.

Unlike Bob Marley, who preached convalescence during his lifetime- Naira is using his platform in a critical fashion. If Nigeria's EFCC thinks they can make an example out of a big-time recording artist such as himself, Naira will, more often than not, fire back using the power vested in him as a public figure.

[Via]

Quotable Lyrics:

Inside Life, loti ri 5 Alive

Inside life, loti ri Deeper life

Inside life, awon kan je iya

Awon nkan chop life.

- Naira Marley