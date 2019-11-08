Summer Walker may come across as a shy individual who can sometimes be open about her struggles with anxiety but every now and then her voice comes out over social media when she's standing up to her man's baby mama and more recently an expensive nail technician. The "Playing Games" singer recently posted an image to her Instagram story slamming a nail technician for her pricey appointment.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to the post, Summer simply wanted some french tips during her time in Los Angeles. The classic pedicure usually ranges from $60 - $70 but Summer met a woman who was charging $200. "I wasn't going for it," Summer captioned her share.

In a matter of minutes, the woman who was meant to do Summer's nails clapped back and The Shaderoom found her response. Destinee Ann made it clear exactly what Summer asking for leading to the $200 price. "She wanted a HOUSE CALL 45 minutes away and late at that. the price was more than fair. if she wanted REGULAR PRICE SHE could've came in the shop like a REGULAR PERSON," Destinee wrote.

The nail specialist called out Summer and other people for requesting the most and not understanding that time is money. "Respect my hustle period," she added.