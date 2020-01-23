mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nafe Smallz, Yxng Bane, Blade Brown & Skrapz Link On "Faith In My Killy"

Aron A.
January 23, 2020 16:18
The quartet of UK artists comes through with some heat.


GRMDaily not only hosts and puts on a ton of UK talent for the world to see but they've also been curating compilation projects with exclusive songs and collaborations with some of the hottest artists in the scene. With GRM10 in the pipeline, they've enlisted a few heavy hitters for their new single, "Faith In My Killy." Buzzing UK drill artist Nafe Smallz teams up with Yxng Bane for the syrupy hook on the song while Blade Brown and Skrapz swap bars over the verses. With guitar-based production holding it down, the four rappers details the struggles with dealing with loyalty and betrayal that comes with their lifestyle.

The new single is a certified banger. Make sure you check it out and keep your eyes peeled for more music from these rappers.

Quotable Lyrics
Bad B, I got one up in my bed
Same time, phone's ringing, got a runner on the ped
Hands off, I ain't scared of a run-up by the feds
N***as stressed 'cause they spent their whole summer with a zed

