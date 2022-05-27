Nafe Smallz Shares New Project "Legacy" Ft. Lil Tjay & More

The last project Nafe Smallz released was in 2020 when he linked up with M Huncho for their joint effort, DNA. Funny enough, a week after M Huncho dropped off his debut album, Chasing Euphoria, Nafe Smallz returned with his new solo project, Legacy. The album is a 16-song effort showcasing Nafe Smallz growth and maturity as a songwriter and a man. Legacy boasts collaborations alongside Lil Tjay, who appears on the previously released single "Elegance," D-Block Europe, Unknown T, and Young T & Bugsey.

The latest from Nafe Smallz arrives nearly two years after he dropped off Goat World. The rapper's maintained a busy schedule since then including the aforementioned collab project with M Huncho. He also dished out collabs with Wretch 32, Skrapz, and more.

Check out Legacy below.