Nafe Smallz & Wretch 32 Bring A Little Sunshine On "Ocean Deep"

Nafe Smallz has been making serious waves in the past year. Though he's become a prominent figure in the UK scene, he's made further strides in North America with the success of singles like "Greaze Mode" with Skepta and "Good Love" with Tory Lanez. Next week, the rapper will release his new project, GOAT WORLD and ahead of its release, he's unleashed a brand new banger. Teaming up with Wretch 32, the two rappers deliver an anthem that will ring off this summer titled, "Ocean Deep." The two rappers deliver an island-infused banger with strong dancehall vibes and an infectious hook.

The new single arrives after Nafe's "Quarantine Freestyle" and "Home Run." GOAT WORLD is set to arrive next Friday, April 17th. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

Me, I'm from the ends still they know I'm fabulous

We na keep no fake friends 'round me, everything blessed

Smoking in the ends right back to Northwest

This Cali smoke is giving me short breath