Nafe Smallz & Tory Lanez Link Up On New Track "Good Love"

Aron A.
June 14, 2019 13:21
577 Views
40
1
U.K.'s rising star Nafe Smallz links up with Tory Lanez for his new single.


The name Nafe Smallz has probably come up on your radar a few times. Most recently, he got a major look with his feature on Skepta's single "Greaze Mode" off of Ignorance Is Bliss. Although he's been making moves in the U.K., he's also gaining more recognition in North America. Earlier today, he unleashed his new three-track project, Good Love which includes a feature from Tory Lanez on the title track.

Nafe Smallz and Tory Lanez are about to have the summer on lock with their new collaboration. With an evident dancehall influence, the two artists deliver a song that's straight island vibes. Nafe Smallz and Tory Lanez make a perfect match on the song, especially since they both tread the same grounds soundwise.

Peep their latest collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
You gotta shake it, you gotta break it
Whine on her waist like shawty's Jamaican
Hmm, it's 2AM in the mornin'
Shots of the vodka, Hennessy and we goin' in
Drunk text and she's gwanin', ease on it
Know you got a man but brrr, cheap's calling

