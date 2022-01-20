mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nadine Valazquez Links OHNO For Queens Cast's "Prepárate"

Aron A.
January 20, 2022 11:58
85 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Prepárate
Queens Cast Feat. Nadine Velazquez & OHNO

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nadine Velazquez and OHNO team up for "Prepárate" off of the "Queens" soundtrack.


ABC's Queens has proven to be a success before the first season even concluded. The all-star cast features revered artists including Eve and  Brandy, along with acclaimed actors like Naturi Naughton and Nadine Valazquez. The show centers around a former girl group who reunites at the possibility of reigniting their success in the 90s. However, they've also provided a pretty solid soundtrack to accompany the show.

The latest offering from the soundtrack comes from Nadine Valazquez who links up with Def Jam signee OHNO on the single, "Preparaté." The single also debuted alongside "Eso Lo Tengo Lo" on the latest episode of the show. Like the majority of the music from the show, Swizz Beatz directed the song in his position as executive music producer.

Check out the latest below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Presumes demasiado pero eres igual
Ve bajándole a tu ego
Que estás jugando con fuego

Queens Cast
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  85
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Queens Cast Nadine Velazquez OHNO
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nadine Valazquez Links OHNO For Queens Cast's "Prepárate"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject