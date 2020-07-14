MythBusters host, Grant Imahara has tragically passed away from a brain aneurysm at the tender age of 49-years-old, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Japanese-American, Imahara grew up in Los Angeles, CA where he would go on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science for electrical engineering from the prestigious University of Southern California. Eventually, his astounding robotics skills would lead him to become an engineer for LucasFilm's THX imprint where he contributed his talents to films such as The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Matrix Reloaded, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, multiple Star Wars movies, and more. However, it wasn't until he began his tenure on season three of Discovery Channel's MythBusters alongside co-stars Kari Byron, Adam Savage, and Tory Belleci that he would become a household name that would help educate the masses. Mark Davis/Getty Images

On Monday (July 13), Discovery Channel released a short statement in regards to the loss of the famed engineer, roboticist, and television host via THR, that states,

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Adam Savage, who co-hosted Mythbusters alongside Imahara took to his Twitter to reveal that he was at "a loss" before continuing to write,

"No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist, and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend."

Kari Byron, who also co-hosted MythBusters and White Rabbit Project with Imahara took to her Twitter account to grieve the loss of her close friend and associate stating, "Somedays I wish I had a time machine. ⁦@ToryBelleci⁩ ⁦@grantimahara," posting a photo of the trio in addition to her short, but sweet message.

While plenty could be said about the man responsible for refurbishing R2D2, working on some of cinema's most revered films, and creating the first-ranked robot on the third season of Comedy Central's BattleBots, his influence on this current generation of engineers and upcoming roboticists will be felt for years to come. Rest in power, Grant Imahara.

Check out Grunge's in-depth behind the scenes breakdown of the legendary engineer and television host in the video provided below.