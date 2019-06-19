While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a fantastical realm, lined with science-fiction technology and metaphysical elements beyond our understanding, the real world is pretty impressive in its own right. A few days ago, life imitated art in a major way, as Mythbusters' icon Adam Savage crafted a fully-functional Iron Man suit that can actually take flight. The impressive feat was revealed in the first episode of Savage's new series Savage Builds, a segment of which you can check out below.

In the clip, a passionate Savage, clearly impressed by his latest creation, sets the tone. "I swear, if Tony f***ing Stark was not fictional, and he was making an Iron Man suit right now, this is precisely how he would do it and this is the exact technology he'd be using." A bold claim, but damned if the madman doesn't actually back it up. The suit itself, which was created using 3D printed Titanium and four jet-packs, is actually capable of taking flight in a somewhat controllable capacity.

"I was able to hover like fifteen feet off the ground and actually directionalize and aim a little bit," explains Savage, geeking out and rightfully so. "That last bit of feeling the power, my arms locked rising off the ground. Absolutely incomparable." While he reveals he doesn't believe he'd be able to fly while wearing the suit, accomplished jetpack flier Richard Browning stepped up to the task, donning the Armor like a boss. "It feels like wearing a massive wetsuit," says Browning, looking like a real-life superhero.

In the clip's climactic moments, Brownings proceeds to take flight, hovering in place while the onlookers marvel at what they're beholding. "That was quite epic," says Browning, after landing on solid ground. "A little piece of flying there, if I do say so myself." Still, it wasn't all smooth sailing, as he explains the design made for poor visibility and little to no knee mobility. Yet given this is a prototype, it wouldn't be surprising to see subsequent designs improved accordingly. Be sure to check this one out, as it's an interesting watch even for those disinterested in the technological world. Tony Stark would be proud.

