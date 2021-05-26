After winning the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, Drake spent the following night celebrating with his family, friends, and team by renting out SoFi Stadium and dining on the 50-yard line. Shortly following his celebratory evening, photos of Drake and a mystery woman were plastered all over social media as people theorized that the Champagne Papi was hooking up with someone new.

As fans of the globally recognized artist hunted the depths of the internet to figure out the woman's identity in the photo, who he was holding pretty intimately in the shot, The Shade Room confirms that her name is Luisa Duran and she has been part of Drake's success for the last ten years.

The make-up artist and groomer has worked with Drake for the last decade, recently congratulating the artist on his big accomplishment this weekend. "Congratulations on artist of the decade," she wrote, posting pictures of herself touching up Drizzy's makeup during a dinner. "It's been so amazing working with you these last 10 years. You are truly like a brother to me."

Some people are confused about the make-up artist calling Drake her "brother" after posing with him so closely in the picture. "Umm you don’t hold your employee like that," said one person in the comments. "My brother don’t hold my hips like that," added another fan.

Luisa Duran has taken her account private after fans began bullying her and insulting her looks.

