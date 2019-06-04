mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mysonne Keeps It 100 From The Jump On "Real Rite"

Aron A.
June 04, 2019 19:53
Real Rite
Mysonne

Mysonne drops off his new track, "Real Rite."


Mysonne's been in the game for years, establishing himself as a legend in the underground. In recent times, he's received far more attention for his socio-political efforts such as his arrest during the protest of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court bid. However, he's still been putting out music at a consistent rate. Last year, he decided to jump in the Joyner Lucas/Tory Lanez beef with two separate diss tracks aimed at both individuals. Now, he returns with his latest track, "Real Rite."

Mysonne delivers gritty New York hip-hop for the heads on his latest track, "Real Rite" after teasing the record on Instagram for a minute. The rapper delivers an onslaught of bars while flexing his lyrical prowess on the track.

Peep "Real Rite" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Never let a chick ever stop your dough
Or come between you and your bros
Your integrity ain't never been a question
Never not once, n***as already know

