It's unclear why so many people have an issue with Bobby Shmurda's dance moves, but they have once again become a trending topic. Shmurda's gyrating and crazy dances have captivated Hip Hop since his release from prison. He served his seven years behind bars and once he was thrust back into the spotlight, Shmurda was determined to live life to the fullest.

The New York rapper recently caught up with Million Dollaz Worth of Game where he not only detailed his career and wisdom he's learned, but he also danced with the hosts and hilariously fell off of a couch in the process.

Wack 100, like the rest of the Hip Hop world, has seen Shmurda's antics and he recently went on a rant about the rapper. The music manager suggested that all those dance moves have done for Shmurda was help him lose street credibility, and after The Shade Room posted about Wack's comments, Mysonne joined the conversation to counter Wack's take.

"He wanna down talk a Man that stood tall came home living his life positively but big Rat 9 and talk about how much he gonna sell and how much business they got, Foh," Mysonne wrote, mentioning Wack's dealings with Tekashi 6ix9ine. "These dudes be old fucking Clowns!!"

Wack and Mysonne have exchanged verbal jabs in the past so it didn't come as a surprise that the latter chimed in. Check it out below.



