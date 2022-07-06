The Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has once again sent shockwaves through the NBA with his request to be traded was announced to the world last week. Of his rumored destinations, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a potential landing spot for the former MVP, with tradable assets like Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton to offer in a potential package for Durant. However, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reveals that an outside player could be involved in the trade: Pacers center Myles Turner.

“If Ayton signs into Indiana’s cap space, that could actually impact Durant’s trade request,” Fischer said. “Even an Ayton sign-and-trade to Indiana would complicate the cleanest path for Phoenix to acquire Durant: Ayton’s free agency. In that scenario, it’s unlikely that Phoenix and Indiana could create a combined package that would entice Brooklyn to part with Durant.”

Fischer says that if Ayton signs with Indiana or if the Suns execute a sign-and-trade with the Pacers, it could complicate moves for Brooklyn.

If Ayton goes to the Pacers, Turner would most likely be moved as well. However, Fischer says a potential trade of Turner, Suns players, and draft stock still wouldn’t be enough to satisfy Brooklyn to trade Durant. The Nets are asking for a massive deal in exchange for Durant.

