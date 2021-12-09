Myles Turner has grown into a solid player for the Indiana Pacers, and for all intents and purposes, he is one of their best talents. Unfortunately, Turner has been wrapped up in trade rumors as of late, and there are plenty of analysts out there who believe he will be traded close to the deadline.

Even Turner is fed up with what's going on as he recently told The Athletic that he isn't happy with his current situation in Indiana. In fact, Turner told reporters that at this point, he just wants to find a new team as he no longer wants to be billed as a role player. This is definitely not what the Pacers want to hear right now, but you have to admire turner for betting on himself.

“It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity," Turner said. "I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Turner, although with all of the trade rumors going around, it is a safe bet that he will be off of the team soon.

