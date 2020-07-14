The Cleveland Browns and their star defensive end Myles Garrett has reached a massive contract agreement that will give Garrett the highest annual salary ever for a defensive player, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Elsa / Getty Images

Garrett will be paid $125 million over the next five years, an annual salary of $25 million. $100 million of the total will be guaranteed money, with $50 million fully guaranteed immediately.

Over the first three years of his career, Garrett has record 30.5 sacks, making him one of the highest producing pass-rushers in the league.

In 2019, the Browns finished a disappointing 6-10. After recording 10 sack through the first 10 games of the season, Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season for his involvement in a fight with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

"They are either mad at you, which is understandable, or they are supportive of you—or, both," he said of the Browns season in March. "Those are all understandable reactions to what happened. At the end of the day, I'm going to return and do my best to turn things around."

Garrett is the latest NFL star to lock down a massive deal. Earlier Tuesday, the Chiefs and Chris Jones agreed on a four-year deal to make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

