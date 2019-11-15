Myles Garrett had the whole NFL world talking spicy last night after he hit Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet. It was a pretty spectacular moment that NFL fans couldn't believe at the moment. There was talk that this would end up resulting in a pretty hefty suspension and now it seems like that has come to fruition.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Myles Garrett's suspension is not set in stone although he is out indefinitely and is guaranteed to miss the rest of the season and even the playoffs should the Browns make it that far. Not to mention, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended three games for his role in the debacle.

Garrett has yet to release a statement regarding his suspension but he can't be too surprised by all of this. What he did was a violent act that the NFL would never want to see. It's been a bit of a PR disaster this morning and the league wants to make sure all matters of this stature get delt with quickly.

It will be interesting to see what the NFL decides moving forward and whether or not Garrett will be missing time next season as well.