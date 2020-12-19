This has been a difficult NFL season for many reasons although primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teams have struggled with keeping the virus out of their organizations and as a result, various players have tested positive. There is a worry amongst players that the virus could leave them with some long-term side effects that might hinder their ability to play at an elite level.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is going through this right now as he went through a bout with the virus last month. As Garrett explained to reporters recently, his conditioning still isn't up to par these days because the virus left him with some serious breathing issues.

“I’m trying,’’ Garrett said when asked about his conditioning. “Still doing breathing treatments and still doing conditioning on my own. I’m feeling better each day. I’m not sure how long it’s going to take for me to feel really 100 [percent] with my wind. Physically speed and strength-wise I feel normal, it’s just about trying not to gas out too early and trying to pace myself knowing it can jump on me rather quickly.’’

Needless to say, this virus needs to be taken seriously, and if you're a high-level athlete, it's important to stay safe, otherwise, you could jeopardize your career.

