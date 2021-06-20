Mykki Blanco Returns With "Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep"

It's been nearly five whole years since Mykki Blanco dropped off their last album, Mykki. Though they continued to deliver new music since then, including 2020's "You Will Find It" ft FaltyDL and Devandra Banhart, fans have been waiting for a new body of work for a minute. On Friday, Mykki delivered their latest body of work, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep. The 9-track project includes the previously released singles, "Free Ride" and "Love Me" ft. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue. The Project also includes appearances from Big Freedia, Kari Faux, Bruno Ribeiro, and Blood Orange.

"I wanted this record to be a record that gets sampled, so I really created my own samples," Blanco said of the new project.

Check out Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep below.