Myke Towers Unveils New Project "LYKE MIKE"

Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers has been a leading voice among the new generation of artists charging música urbana, though his come-up certainly wasn't one that came overnight. The rapper has been slowly rising the ranks with several platinum-certified hits that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 since last year.

On Friday, Myke Towers shared his third studio album, LYKE MIKE. Towers showcases his growth and maturity as an artist on his new project. Over the course of the 23-song tracklist, which he largely handles on his own, Jon Z, Miky Woodz, Sahir and Nengo make appearances.

“I want my sound to be in the middle point, but I’ll be honest: I haven’t found it yet,” Towers told Billboard of his new project. “These are 23 songs for the street and the people who like hip-hop.”