Mya Formally Introduces Mya Lan$ky on "Worth It"

While the Hip-Hop and R&B communities collectively hold out hope that Mya will finally be booked for a "Verzuz" battle, the legendary R&B singer-songwriter has treated fans with new music following her appearance on DJ Cassidy’s "Pass The Mic" socially distanced performance for the 2021 BET Awards.

Titled "Worth It," Mya's new song finds the Grammy-winning artist introducing her new alter ego Mya Lan$ky, who apparently has bars. Mya previously teased Mrs. Lansky last year with pictures that alluded to her getting married in secret, but "Worth It" serves as a much more intriguing and direct introduction to Mya's lyrical alter ego.

"Worth It" features a compelling blend of boastful and introspective lyrics, as Mya runs through topics such as entrepreneurship, her penchant for songwriting, her distrust for men, and the fact that she's still single with no kids at the age of 41.

Check out Mya's impressive new single and get acquainted with Mya Lan$ky below.

Quotable Lyrics

A couple G's on me just like we talkin' bags

I'm overseas chillin' like where the fuck she at?

Committed to keepin' my peace and drinkin' these gallons

No block, 'cause melanin' pop, stayin' grounded in my New Balance