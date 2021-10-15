mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

My Favorite Color Drops Off New Single "MAYDAY"

Taylor McCloud
October 15, 2021 11:06
The Rostrum Records signee came through with another banger.


My Favorite Color has been one of the most slept on names in hip-hop for a while now. 

Hailing from Pittsburgh but based in Los Angeles, the Rostrum Records signee has been dropping some of the most poignant and well-put-together rap music for the better part of four years and is finally starting to buzz, racking up more than 120K YouTube views on his last record "Old News" and recently landed a spot on Pigeons & Planes Best New Artist list. 

Today, My Favorite Color came through with a new single "MAYDAY" and gets straight into it. 

Rapping about jumping off the porch with nothing but a plan, My Favorite Color spits with an intense, matter-of-fact flow from the jump and attacks the mic until the very end. Meshing comedic instincts and political skepticism, as well as references from Chief Keef's "Hate Being Sober" to Boy Meets World's heartthrob, Topanga Lawrence, My Favorite Color paints a picture of a man on a mission with more than enough charisma to complete that mission however he needs to. 

Quotable Lyrics
Rockets with me like Clint
You'll fly high and you'll get propellers
No he say, no she say
We gon' spray your instant message
Life is a daydream
I been drunk all night so I day drink
'Cause I hate being sober like Sosa 

Check out "MAYDAY" below and let us know what you think in the comments.  

 

My Favorite Color rostrum records
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
