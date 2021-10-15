My Favorite Color Drops Off New Single "MAYDAY"

My Favorite Color has been one of the most slept on names in hip-hop for a while now.

Hailing from Pittsburgh but based in Los Angeles, the Rostrum Records signee has been dropping some of the most poignant and well-put-together rap music for the better part of four years and is finally starting to buzz, racking up more than 120K YouTube views on his last record "Old News" and recently landed a spot on Pigeons & Planes Best New Artist list.

Today, My Favorite Color came through with a new single "MAYDAY" and gets straight into it.

Rapping about jumping off the porch with nothing but a plan, My Favorite Color spits with an intense, matter-of-fact flow from the jump and attacks the mic until the very end. Meshing comedic instincts and political skepticism, as well as references from Chief Keef's "Hate Being Sober" to Boy Meets World's heartthrob, Topanga Lawrence, My Favorite Color paints a picture of a man on a mission with more than enough charisma to complete that mission however he needs to.

Quotable Lyrics

Rockets with me like Clint

You'll fly high and you'll get propellers

No he say, no she say

We gon' spray your instant message

Life is a daydream

I been drunk all night so I day drink

'Cause I hate being sober like Sosa

