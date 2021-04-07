MuWop Unveils King Von Collaboration "Don't Move"

The rap game continues to mourn the death of King Von who was fatally shot in November. The budding rapper was emerging as a new face from the drill scene, even though he grew up alongside artists like Chief Keef and Lil Durk. Von was a new frontrunner leading a new generation of artists from Chicago as their sound became synonymous with Brooklyn and London.

This week, fellow O'Block native MuWop unveiled their long-awaited collaboration, "Don't Move." The sounds of drill remain the foundation of the song, even with bits of dancehall weaved into it. The song opens up with a sample of YellowMan's "Nobody Move Nobody Get Shot" before sliding into the hard-hitting production with menacing bars. "I had to shoot the video without you it hurt me a lot but I still turned up for us Love You and you know I got you," Wop wrote on Twitter.

Check the track from MuWop and King Von below.

Quotable Lyrics

We in VIP, thirty deep, bitch, get out my way

I got this Glock on me, the police come, my shorty take the case

He moved OT, but he not safe

We heard them sirens, so he gotta wait

See, he fucked up, now he gotta pay

