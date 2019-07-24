Last we heard of Drake, the 6 rapper was photographed sipping on some red wine with legend Rick Ross, with news arriving later that day that the two had just finished filming the video for their Raptors victory-released single "Money In The Grave." But before that, other than penning a sentimental birthday post to Popcaan on Instagram, and offering free OVO Fest tickets to fans with the "best caption" of his old-man FaceApp challenge pic, Drake has been keeping a relatively low profile for a hot minute. Now this is just relative, of course, to the headlines the "Redemption" artist was making throughout the approach of the 2019 NBA playoff finals with his antics, up until (and even after, for his over-the-top celebrations) the Raptor's eventual victory. "On GOD" rapper, Mustard, certainly noticed Drake's disappearance, and has taken to creating a "missing persons" milk cartoon meme, and we just snorted on our milk.

With a hilariously edited picture of the 6 God on the back of a milk carton, The West Coast rapper took to Instagram to ask if anyone happened to know Drake's whereabouts. "Last Seen: Yelling Courtside For The Raptors," read the carton, below a description of Drake which included his nationality simply as "Canada." "If you hane any information regarding this individual, please tell him to contact MUSTARD who's already working on his next album." the statement ended. Anyone know where he at??