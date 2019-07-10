Not long ago, the stalwart and consistent DJ Mustard ushered in his latest album Perfect Ten, lined with a stacked roster of contributing talent. Yet don't get it twisted - Mustard is nothing less than a true collaborator. Such became evident upon hearing the words of Nipsey Hussle, who professed utmost trust in the producer during one of their final studio sessions together. It was during that studio session the pair crafted the title track and official album closer. Clearly, Perfect Ten is riding as one of Mustard's most personal drops thus far.

The fans responded to Mustard's latest with proper respect, rallying behind his album and showing no shortage of support. As a result, Perfect 10 premiered in the 8th spot on Billboard, landing just beneath Lizzo's Cuz I Love You. OnSmash reveals that the album moved 36,000 units, a statistic no doubt bolstered by the extensive list of guests: Migos, Future, Young Thug, Nipsey Hussle, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, YG, and more.

Congratulations to DJ Mustard for a strong release, especially given the ubiquity of some of his competition. Have you given the album a spin yet? If so, sound off with your thoughts below.