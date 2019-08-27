Mustard has been on a health kick for a while now, putting himself through various activities that get his heart racing and legs working to burn calories and keep his weight in check. The producer has been sharing his Weight Check journey on Instagram with numerous episodes that see him inviting some beloved acts such as Ella Mai, YG and Teyana Taylor along for his fitness ride as they show him ways they stay fit.

The latest episode sees Mustard linking up with Karrueche for a Barre Yoga class and while the "100 Bands" producer's efforts don't go unnoticed, it's safe to say that Karrueche beat him fair and square - if there was any kind of competition in place. In the clip below, you can see Mustard breaking a sweat from the moment he walks into the room and after a few exercises, he breaks away to the exit. "She crazy. It hurt so bad," Mustard said outside the studio.

Mustard's workout moves combined with his album's success proves that the Los Angeles born act is ending his summer on a high note.

“I don’t know what I was thinking about as a kid, I definitely wasn’t imagining my life being like this,” he recently told HYPEBEAST. “But the people that know me from that picture know where I come from. It’s kind of super surreal for me to see me at that stage…and now I’ve become who I am today.”