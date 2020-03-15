mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mustafa Serenades With A Poetic Anti-Gun Violence Medley On "Stay Alive"

Keenan Higgins
March 15, 2020 10:21
Regent Park SongsRegent Park Songs
Regent Park Songs

Stay Alive
Mustafa

Building off the momentum he gained last year from the short film "Remember Me, Toronto," Mustafa brings his anti-gun violence message full circle with a new song titled "Stay Alive."


Following the powerful message he delivered with Remember Me, Toronto, a short film centered around anti-gun violence that even featured an appearance from Drake, Mustafa The Poet is now presenting it in the form of song with "Stay Alive."

Mustafa The Poet Stay Alive new single
Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images

Going simply by Mustafa now, the multifaceted artist in every sense of the word brings us a smooth offering that emotionally feels sanguine even though it can also come off a bit sad in nature. Throughout each short verse, Mustafa explains that he understands the reasoning behind why someone may feel the need to carry around protection. However, his message overall is that once that proverbial person he's addressing can finally put down that "piece" in order to embrace a real sense of "peace," there will be someone on the other side that's waiting to listen and genuinely care about that person's pain. Just off the tone of his voice, it's easy to tell that Mustafa is being quite genuine in the message of his melody.

Listen to Mustafa's new song "Stay Alive" and watch the accompanying music video below:

Quotable Lyrics:

All of these traps 
And all of these street signs
None of them will be yours or mine
But I'll be your empire
Just stay alive
Stay alive
Stay alive

