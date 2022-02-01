Eminem and Busta Rhymes fans will have to wait to hear whether or not this phantom Verzuz match will actually go down, but in the meantime, the platform has shared what's in store for their next show. Los Angeles will already be lit up with excitement in February thanks to the Super Bowl, but Verzuz recently shared that on the 15th, it's bringing together two R&B favorites: Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton.

There have been cries from R&B fans to have these acclaimed singers together and the powers that be are ready to make that happen for a Valentine's Day event that will have music lovers revisiting a few classics.

"#VERZUZ SEASON 3 let’s go!!" a caption to the announcement read. "Anthony Hamilton vs Musiq Soulchild on 2/15 Valentine’s Day Special [red heart emoj] This one is for the lovers [smiling emoji with hearts][double heart emoji] Live from @AvalonHollywood."

Fans are already putting together their lists of songs they want to hear from both singers. Hamilton is widely known for "Charlene," "Can't Let Go," and "Comin From Where I'm From," among many others, while Musiq has a few noteworthy classics as well. It's expected that he'll croon out "Halfcrazy," "Love," "Don't Change," and more.

Check out the announcement as well as a few reactions below and let us know who you think tops this Verzuz matchup.