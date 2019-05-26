A Boston museum is cleaning house at the moment. According to BOSSIP, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has recently revoked access to workers who racially profiled black children during a school trip. Precisely, a teacher by the name of Marvelyne Lamy who works at Helen Y Davis Leadership Academy in Dorchester, Massachusetts stepped forward with the claims via Facebook. Based on Lamy's detailed Facebook post, racist comments were made by museum patrons and a tour guide during their visit. While accompanying a group of roughly 30 seventh-graders, a tour guide told the children "no food, no drink, and no watermelon," right after they entered the building.

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Moreover, Lamy also affirms that one of the visitors told a female student: "it's a shame that you're not learning and instead stripping," while the student was simply dancing to music that was playing in the facility. In addition to the ordeal, security was closely following the group of students only to later be berated. Lamy states: "We were instructed not to touch any of the artifacts in the museum, yet the white students there touched the displays several times while security looked on without saying anything. The minute one of our students followed suit, the security guards would yell at them that they should not touch exhibits."

The Museum of Fine Arts has since followed up on Lamy's claims: "We have identified the patrons who made the disparaging remarks and revoked their memberships, banning them from the Museum’s grounds. We will serve them with a no-trespass cease-and-desist notification."

