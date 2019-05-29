mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Murs Makes The "Night Shift" Look Easy In New Single

Mitch Findlay
May 29, 2019 16:26
Night Shift
Murs
Produced by Kash

Murs is one of the sharpest lyricists in the game.


Murs and 9th Wonder have officially united once again, readying the delivery of their seventh collaborative album The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over. Today, the pair have come forward with two singles, including the impeccably lyrical "Ga$ Station Gucci Belt," which finds Murs' penchant for fantastical realism in full display. On its counterpart, the Kash-produced Night Shift, Murs takes to a soft piano-sample to reflect on his nocturnal tendencies. "Engaged to the stage at an early age," he spits, in the opening bars. "It was years before I started getting paid, for the love of the culture, the culture I love, I was killing that stage I was building my buzz."

He proceeds to explain that his lyrical content didn't always tailor the mainstream, but he remained true to self regardless. Citing his own come-up days selling dope to fund his budding recording career, Murs remains brutally honest in a refreshingly eloquent fashion. With the album set to arrive on July 19th, give a listen to both singles and sound off below - is this new one from Murs and 9th Wonder on your radar? 

Quotable Lyrics

Engaged to the stage at an early age
It was years before I started getting paid
For the love of the culture, the culture I love
I was killing that stage I was building my buzz

