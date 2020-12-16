Murs Highlights Red & Blue With "The D.O.C."

Murs touched down with the new album Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration this past week, and he also blessed fans with some visuals off the project as well. The single "The D.O.C." received the video treatment, and we find Murs locked in a battle of blue versus red. The Crip V Blood square off within his own heart and mind starts with a chess match, played by two versions of Murs. Soon, it progresses to a game of dominoes as well.

Directed by Justin Marmorstein, the gritty video uses black and white imagery when the blue and red are not being used. The instrumental finds a balance between haunting and uplifting as Murs drops bars of knowledge. Stream the new single, and check out Murs latest album available everywhere now.

Quotable Lyrics

S-s-sixteen million of us locked up

Mike made out the bullets that shot Pac up

That’s a metaphor, I’m giving you a metaphor

If we don’t learn from our past, then what we’re headed for

Repetition ain’t a revolution

My people goin’ in circles, my nigga, what we doin’