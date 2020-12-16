mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Murs Comes Through With "Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration"

Karlton Jahmal
December 15, 2020 21:20
Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration
Murs

Murs keeps the magic coming.


Murs is one of the most underrated artists on the hip-hop scene, but he keeps blessings fans with masterful works of art. He has returned yet again with a new album, entitled Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration. Murs sat down with HHDX to speak about his latest project.

“I am a pro-black, gang-banging, comic book reading, skateboarding, business owning, God-loving, husband and father of three,” Murs elaborated of himself. “After 20-plus years of putting out music, I feel like I’ve finally been able to put it all that together properly in one album. DJ.Fresh came with the right sound at the right time.”

“We were on tour and the timing was right for us to make this happen. We’ve been talking about doing this for years and I hope people enjoy it. It’s a journey.” Running for 12 tracks, Love & Rockets Vol. 2: The Declaration features appearances from Lady Diviniti, Company Man, and Spiritual Homegirl.

