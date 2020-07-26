mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Murs & Wrekonize Team Up On "You & Me Vs. Everybody"

Aron A.
July 26, 2020 16:49
You & Me Vs. Everybody
Murs Feat. Wrekonize

Murs and Wrekonize collide, once again, for their latest song.


Consistency meets quality anytime you hear from Murs. From his days with Living Legend to his major-label stint, Murs is a staple in the underground and has been over the years. Each year, he comes through with a new project, though he has yet to do so in 2020. Perhaps that'll change in the future but in the meanwhile, he released his latest single alongside Wrekonize on "You and Me Vs. Everybody." The pair of rappers tackle boom-bap production detailing perseverance in the face of adversity as he reflects on the current climate of the United States in the wake of the recent protests. 

The song is taken off of Murs Patreon-exclusive EP Murs In Miami. Check out Murs & Wrekonize's "You and Me Vs. Everybody" below.

Quotable Lyrics
You never have to worry about the job trying to stress you
But racist police will still try to arrest you
Trying to test you, on occasion, take life. it's fucked up
It ain't right, you was born into a fight
But I put this on your granny, she taught me how to raise a man
I will murder any man that ever raise a violent hand

