Murs & Del The Funky Homosapien Join Forces On "GOATS (Remix)"

West Coast MC Murs has established himself as a certified underground legend in the nearly three decades he's been releasing music. Whether it's teaming up with Slug for Felt projects or signing to Tech N9ne's Strange Music imprint, Murs has consistently released quality music. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented him from hitting the road but he will finally be touring, once again. In celebration of his tour, he blessed fans with the remix fo "GOATs" featuring Del The Funky Homosapien, which Murs described as a dream come true.

"To celebrate the start of my first tour in 2 years. I decided to release this video. This a milestone for me. A literal dream come true to rap with @delhiero . Hope y’all enjoy listening and watching as much as I enjoyed making it," he wrote on IG.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pound reduction like liposuction

Bring it lower to a sizeable function

Elevation, we be floatin' above 'em

Like, UFOs swoopin' alien abduction

