Murs & Del The Funky Homosapien Join Forces On "GOATS (Remix)"

Aron A.
November 28, 2021 16:29
GOATS Remix
Murs Feat. Del The Funky Homosapien

Murs calls on Del The Funky Homosapien for the remix.


West Coast MC Murs has established himself as a certified underground legend in the nearly three decades he's been releasing music. Whether it's teaming up with Slug for Felt projects or signing to Tech N9ne's Strange Music imprint, Murs has consistently released quality music. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented him from hitting the road but he will finally be touring, once again. In celebration of his tour, he blessed fans with the remix fo "GOATs" featuring Del The Funky Homosapien, which Murs described as a dream come true.

"To celebrate the start of my first tour in 2 years. I decided to release this video. This a milestone for me. A literal dream come true to rap with @delhiero . Hope y’all enjoy listening and watching as much as I enjoyed making it," he wrote on IG.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pound reduction like liposuction
Bring it lower to a sizeable function
Elevation, we be floatin' above 'em
Like, UFOs swoopin' alien abduction

Murs Del The Funky Homosapien
