Murs & 9th Wonder Proudly Rep The "Ga$ Station Gucci Belt"

The underground scene remains vibrant and full of talent, as fans of Murs will proudly attest. A veteran in the game with eight studio albums under his belt, the Los Angeles rapper has put in work across a variety of different vibes. Evidently, he's forged quite the magnificent musical partnership with producer 9th Wonder, who has earned his own storied reputation working with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Mac Miller, and many more; in fact, there are some who might even place him among hip-hop's best producers of all time, with valid cases to be made. So naturally, when he and Murs link up, the results often speak for themselves.

Today marks the arrival of two drops from Murs and 9th's seventh collaborative album The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over, which is set to arrive on July 19th. One of the songs, "Ga$ Station Gucci Belt," finds Murs taking to a hard-hitting and gully instrumental, blending nerdy imagery with sharp social commentary like only he can. "Kept the door locked, I prayed to the warlocks, right around the time Rodney King met the four cops," he spits, letting his imagery speak volumes. Check this one out now.

Quotable Lyrics

Kept the door locked, I prayed to the warlocks,

Right around the time Rodney King met the four cops

My cycle was so violent I was screaming through the silence

Spray painting public property, unruly and defiant