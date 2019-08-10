Murs & 9th Wonder Deliver Audio-Visual Project "The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over"

A way to gauge how quickly time flashes before our eyes is to count the years since some of our favorite artists first collaborated together. Unbelievably, 2019 marks the 15th year since hip hop was blessed by Murs and 9th Wonder joining forces on Murs 3:16: The 9th Edition, and they've returned with a new project titled The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over.

This latest effort comes with an accompanying 13-minute short film that allowed the artists to create a multifaceted project. “As a kid I loved Hip Hop, comic books, cinema and sports. When I hit high school and realized my growth spurt wasn’t coming,"Murs told to Okayplayer, according to Respect. "I took to smoking and selling weed. When I graduated I traded weed for women. When I got married… well I think you get the point. I’ve always loved comic books, cinema, and Hip Hop. This video was a chance to combine all three. The first time I created a short film was for 'Walk Like A Man' off of me and 9th’s first album. It was fun and very well received. I’ve wanted to do something similar for years, and now seemed like the perfect time!”

The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over also features vocals by Rapsody, Pookie Blow, $ilk Money, Heather Victoria, Reuben Vincent, GQ, and Cjo. Check out the mini-movie below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Hulk

2. Cancun '08 ft. Pookie Blow & $ilk Money

3. My Hero ft. Heather Victoria

4. Ga$ Station Gucci Belt

5. Unicorn Glitter

6. High Noon ft. Rapsody & Reuben Vincent

7. Night Shift

8. Give Me a Reason

9. Super Cojo Bros. ft. GQ & Cojo

10. F**k Them

11. Tony Robbins Pocketbook

12. Sin