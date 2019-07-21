Apparently, there's no age limit to commit murder. Albert Flick, 77, was convicted of murder in 1979. 40 years later, he was convicted of a near-identical crime after a judge decided against giving him a longer sentence. He was convicted of murder in 1979 and sentenced to 25-years in prison. After being released, he was locked up once again in 2010 for assaulting a woman. The judge decided against giving him a longer sentence, as recommended by the prosecutors, because of his age.

"At some point, Mr. Flick is going to age out of his capacity to engage in this conduct, and incarcerating him beyond the time that he ages out doesn’t seem to me to make good sense from a criminological or fiscal perspective," the judge said during the trial, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

However, the judge's decision resulted in the death of another civilian at the hands of Flick. In 2014, he was released and subsequently moved to Lewiston where he developed a relationship with a homeless woman named Kimberly Dobbie. He proceeded to "stalk her," prosecutors allege. But after he found out she had plans to leave the town, he then murdered her, stabbing her eleven times in front of a laundromat.

The judge is undoubtedly hitting herself in the head over her initial decision but with his sentencing set for August 9th, it seems likely that the judge won't oppose the prosecutor's proposition for a life sentence.