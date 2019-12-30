The year is coming to an end which means major streaming platforms such as Netflix are rounding up some of the most beloved titles of the year that proved to be fan favourites pulling in the most streams. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery that was released in August climbed to the top of the list as the number one most popular release of the year.



David Livingston/Getty Images

In second place (by no surprise) is Stranger Things and in third is 6 Underground. When it comes to the most popular series of the year, Stranger Things grabs the number one spot followed by The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. Seeing as Adam Sandler won when it came to Netflix releases this year, we can expect more from him since his four-movie deal with Netflix in 2014 extended in 2017 when four more films were added to his contract.

Check out all the Top 10 round ups below and let us know what you think.