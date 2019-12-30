The year is coming to an end which means major streaming platforms such as Netflix are rounding up some of the most beloved titles of the year that proved to be fan favourites pulling in the most streams. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery that was released in August climbed to the top of the list as the number one most popular release of the year. 


David Livingston/Getty Images

In second place (by no surprise) is Stranger Things and in third is 6 Underground. When it comes to the most popular series of the year, Stranger Things grabs the number one spot followed by The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. Seeing as Adam Sandler won when it came to Netflix releases this year, we can expect more from him since his four-movie deal with Netflix in 2014 extended in 2017 when four more films were added to his contract. 

 

Check out all the Top 10 round ups below and let us know what you think. 

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 
1. Murder Mystery 
2. Stranger Things 3
3. 6 Underground
4. The Incredibles 2
5. The Irishman 
6. The Witcher
7. Triple Frontier
8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
9. The Umbrella Academy
10. The Highwaymen 

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019 
1. Stranger Things 3
2. The Witcher
3. The Umbrella Academy
4. Dead to Me
5. You: Season 2
6. When They See Us
7. Unbelievable
8. Sex Education
9. 13 Reasons Why
10. Raising Dion   

Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019
1. Murder Mystery
2. 6 Underground
3. The Incredibles 2
4. The Irishman
5. Triple Frontier
6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
7. The Highwaymen
8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
9. Wreck-It Ralph 2
10. Secret Obsession

Top 10 Most Popular Nonfiction Releases of 2019
1. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
2. Jailbirds
3. Rhythm + Flo
4. You vs. Wild
5.  Nailed It!: Season 3
6. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
7. Awake: The Million Dollar Game
8. Sugar Rush Christmas
9. Prank Encounters
10. Sugar Rush: Season 2

Top 10 Most Popular Documentary Releases of 2019
1. Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series
2. Our Planet
3. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
4. HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé
5. Don't F--k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer: Limited Series
6. Abducted in Plain Sight
7. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
8. The Family: Limited Series
9. Street Food: Volume 1: Asia
10. Kevin Hart: Don’t F--k This Up

10 Most Popular Comedy Specials on Netflix in 2019

1. Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones
2. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
3. Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All
4. Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
5. Amy Schumer: Growing
6. Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
7. Aziz Ansari: Right Now
8. Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
9. Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
10. Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Top 10 Most Popular International Releases of 2019 

1. Mighty Little Bheem
2. Kidnapping Stella
3. Always a Witch
4. Mirage
5. Burn Out
6. High Seas
7. Como caído del cielo
8. Money Heist: Part 3
9. Quicksand
10 The Rain: Season 2