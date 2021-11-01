Drake's love for battle rap has been made clear over the years. In fact, he's a big part as to why URL inked a deal with Caffeine, in the first place. The rapper extended his 35th birthday celebrations to Halloween weekend for URL's Till Death Do Us Part battle where some of the best rappers in the battle circuit went head to head. For Drizzy's part, he offered to buy some bottles for the venue since there wasn't a bar.

Not everyone was down with Drake's appearance at URL. Murda Mook, who Drake was previously seen cheesing with over the summer at URL's NOME XI, expressed his disproval for the Certified Lover Boy rapper practically taking the lead on hosting duties.

"Y’all n***as ain't gonna make money like that. Like, y’all bugging. Stop. Stop it,” Mook stated. “This is supposed to be for us -- our culture. We lit. Y’all n***as running in here talking, ‘Smack let Drizzy be him today.’ N***a come to one shit -- ‘Yo you can be me.’ What? We just giving our shit up like that? Oh man, shit getting crazy out here... N***a just let a n***a just take the whole shit today."

For the most part, Drake appeared to be enjoying himself during the event. At one point, he said that he was going to step off of the stage to watch the event like a spectator.

Drake's yet to respond to Murda Mook's comments but we'll keep you posted if he does.